Five Stocks To Buy: TVS Motor, HAL, JSW Energy And Two Others

Stock market experts have recommended five stocks for trade that promise returns for investors. The suggestions come from Kunal Rambhia, Fund Manager & Trading Strategist, The Streets and Gaurav Bissa, senior, Vice President, Incred Equities

They have recommended Atul Ltd, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd., Dr. Lal PathLabs Ltd., TVS Motor Company Ltd., and JSW Energy Ltd. The experts have given a specific target price and stop loss price for the stock.

Rambhia suggests buying Atul at the current market level with a target price of Rs 6,900 and a stop loss at Rs 6,600. Out of 12 analysts tracking the company, eight maintain a 'buy' rating, three recommend a 'hold,' and one suggest 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 16.7%

Another stock that Rambhia suggests is Hindustan Aeronautics at the current market level with a target price of Rs 4,800 and a stop loss at Rs 4,500. Out of 22 analysts tracking the company, 17 maintain a 'buy' rating, three recommend a 'hold,' and two suggest 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 24.9%

The third stock recommendation from Rambhia is Dr. Lal PathLabs at the current market level with a target price of Rs 3,400 and a stop loss at Rs 3,100. Out of 28 analysts tracking the company, 18 maintain a 'buy' rating, three recommend a 'hold,' and seven suggest 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 5.7%

Bissa suggests buying TVS Motor at the current market level with a target price of Rs 3,100 and a stop loss at Rs 2,900. Out of 41 analysts tracking the company, 23 maintain a 'buy' rating, 10 recommend a 'hold,' and eight suggest 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an downside of 1.8%

He also suggests buying JSW Energy at the current market level with a target price of Rs 570 and a stop loss at Rs 520. Out of 17 analysts tracking the company, 10 maintain a 'buy' rating, two recommend a 'hold,' and five suggest 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 11%