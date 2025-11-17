Five Stocks To Buy: SBI, Adani Ports, GRSE, BEL And More

NDTV Profit brings these five stocks for Monday's trading session from various analysts' recommendations.

These stocks include GRSE Ltd., Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd., NBCC Ltd., BEL Ltd., and public lender State Bank of India Ltd.

The first stock in focus is GRSE, which has received bullish calls from two analysts who view the current market price as an excellent entry position.

Ajit Mishra, SVP–Research at Religare Broking, recommends buying GRSE at the current market price of Rs 2,897 with a stop loss at Rs 2,770 and a target of ₹3,040.

Meanwhile, Gaurav Sharma, Associate VP & Head of Research at Globe Capital, also suggests a Buy at Rs 2,904, placing the stop loss at Rs 2,800 and setting the target at Rs 3,080.

Sharma additionally has put out a buy call on Adani Ports at Rs 1,514 with a stop loss at Rs 1,480 and a target of Rs 1,600.

Adani Ports is India’s largest commercial ports operator, handling a wide range of cargo across its network of ports and logistics assets.

Another stock in focus is NBCC, with Aamar Deo Singh, Senior Vice President, Research at Angel One, suggesting buying at Rs 112 with a stop loss at Rs 103 and a target of Rs 127.

NBCC is a government-owned construction and project management firm involved in redevelopment projects, engineering works, and EPC services.

Shifting focus to BEL, Vinay Rajani, Senior Technical & Derivative Analyst at HDFC Securities, recommends a buy at Rs 428 with a stop loss of Rs 418 and a target of Rs 438.

Finally, Rajani has also put out a buy call on SBI at Rs 968 with a stop loss of Rs 950. Rajani has placed a target of Rs 995 on SBI.