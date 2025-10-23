Five Stocks To Buy: Sammaan Capital, Apollo Tyres, Nuvama Wealth Management, Titan, GMR Overseas

NDTV Profit brought these five stocks for Thursday's session from various analysts' recommendations. These stocks are Sammaan Capital Ltd., Apollo Tyres Ltd., Titan Co Ltd., GRM Overseas Ltd., and Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd.

Centrum Brokings's Assistant Vice President and Technical and Derivatives Research analyst Nilesh Jain recommended a buy for Sammaan Capital. The target price for the scrip is Rs 183, which implied a 5% upside from Tuesday's close price. The stop loss for the stock is at Rs 171 apiece.

Sammaan Capital share price clocked a three-day gaining streak on Tuesday. It settled 1.82% higher at Rs 175.2 apiece on Tuesday.

Jain's another recommendation is for Apollo Tyres. He has given a target price of Rs 535 apiece, which indicated a possibility of 4% upside from the Tuesday's close price.

Apollo Tyres Ltd. share price rose for three consecutive sessions on Tuesday. The share price ended 1.61% higher at Rs 515 apiece.

Invest4edu Research and Investments Head Aditya Agarwala chose Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd., and Titan Co Ltd. for Friday's session. He has given Rs 7,900 apiece target price for Nuvama Wealth Management, which implied an upside of 9% from Tuesday's close price. The stop loss for the stock is Rs 6,950 apiece.

Nuvama Wealth Management share price rose for second sessions on Tuesday. It settled 3.43% higher at Rs 7,260 apiece.

For Titan Co, Agarwala has given a target price of Rs 3,900 apiece, which implied 4% upside from Tuesday's close price. The stop loss is at Rs 3,640 apiece.

Titan Co share price declined 0.22% lower at Rs 3,729 apiece on Tuesday.

Kushbohra.Com Founder Kush Bohra suggested a buy for GMR Overseas Ltd. The target price for the scrip is Rs 432 apiece, which implied an upside of 6% from Tuesday's close price. The stop loss is at Rs 408 apiece.

GMR Overseas share price settled 1.56% higher at Rs 419.90 apiece on Tuesday.