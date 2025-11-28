Five Stocks To Buy: Aurobindo Pharma, Bank of Baroda, Indian Metals, Samvardhana Motherson, Zee Entertainment

NDTV Profit brought five stock recommendations from various brokerages and analysts for Friday's session. Stocks from metals, financials, media, and auto component manufacturing segments made it to stock recommendation list for Friday.

Kotak Securities Senior Vice President Shrikant Chauhan suggested a buy for Bank of Baroda Ltd. stock price. He has given a target price of Rs 297, which implied a 3% upside from Thursday's close price. The stop loss is at Rs 284 apiece.

Chauhan also suggested Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. for Friday's session. The target price is Rs 106 apiece, which implied 8.2% upside from the previous close. The stop loss is at Rs 96 apiece.