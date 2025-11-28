Five Stocks To Buy: Aurobindo Pharma, Bank of Baroda, Indian Metals, Samvardhana Motherson, Zee Entertainment
Kotak Securities, The Street, Centrum Broking shared target prices and stop losses for the above mentioned stocks.
NDTV Profit brought five stock recommendations from various brokerages and analysts for Friday's session. Stocks from metals, financials, media, and auto component manufacturing segments made it to stock recommendation list for Friday.
Kotak Securities Senior Vice President Shrikant Chauhan suggested a buy for Bank of Baroda Ltd. stock price. He has given a target price of Rs 297, which implied a 3% upside from Thursday's close price. The stop loss is at Rs 284 apiece.
Chauhan also suggested Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. for Friday's session. The target price is Rs 106 apiece, which implied 8.2% upside from the previous close. The stop loss is at Rs 96 apiece.
The Street Fund Manager and Trading Strategist Kunal Rambhia suggested Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys Ltd. for Friday's session. He has given a target price of Rs 1,450 apiece, which indicated an upside potential of 14% from Thursday's close price. The stop loss is at Rs 1,250 apiece.
Centrum Broking Technical & Derivatives Research,(Equity Research) Head and Assistant Vice President Nilesh Jain suggested Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd. for Friday's session. The target price is Rs 122 apiece, which implied an upside potential of 5% from Thursday's close price. The stop loss is at Rs 113 apiece.
Invest4edu Research and Investments Head Aditya Agarwala suggested a buy for Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. The target price for the stock is Rs 1,300 apiece, which implied a 5% upside potential form the previous close. The stop loss is at Rs 1,200 apiece.