Business NewsMarketsFive Stocks To Buy: Aurobindo Pharma, Bank of Baroda, Indian Metals, Samvardhana Motherson, Zee Entertainment
ADVERTISEMENT

Five Stocks To Buy: Aurobindo Pharma, Bank of Baroda, Indian Metals, Samvardhana Motherson, Zee Entertainment

Kotak Securities, The Street, Centrum Broking shared target prices and stop losses for the above mentioned stocks.

28 Nov 2025, 07:49 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Check target price, stop loss for Bank of Baroda, Samvardhana Motherson, Zee Entertainment, and Aurobindo Pharma (Photo credit: Pexels)</p></div>
Check target price, stop loss for Bank of Baroda, Samvardhana Motherson, Zee Entertainment, and Aurobindo Pharma (Photo credit: Pexels)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

NDTV Profit brought five stock recommendations from various brokerages and analysts for Friday's session. Stocks from metals, financials, media, and auto component manufacturing segments made it to stock recommendation list for Friday.

Kotak Securities Senior Vice President Shrikant Chauhan suggested a buy for Bank of Baroda Ltd. stock price. He has given a target price of Rs 297, which implied a 3% upside from Thursday's close price. The stop loss is at Rs 284 apiece.

Chauhan also suggested Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. for Friday's session. The target price is Rs 106 apiece, which implied 8.2% upside from the previous close. The stop loss is at Rs 96 apiece.

ALSO READ

Bank Of Baroda Inks Pact With SIDBI To Boost Credit Flow To Small Biz
Opinion
Bank Of Baroda Inks Pact With SIDBI To Boost Credit Flow To Small Biz
Read More

The Street Fund Manager and Trading Strategist Kunal Rambhia suggested Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys Ltd. for Friday's session. He has given a target price of Rs 1,450 apiece, which indicated an upside potential of 14% from Thursday's close price. The stop loss is at Rs 1,250 apiece.

Centrum Broking Technical & Derivatives Research,(Equity Research) Head and Assistant Vice President Nilesh Jain suggested Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd. for Friday's session. The target price is Rs 122 apiece, which implied an upside potential of 5% from Thursday's close price. The stop loss is at Rs 113 apiece.

Track live updates on major stock price movements, stock market news, and analysts' views here with NDTV Profit.

ALSO READ

Jindal Stainless, Tata Steel And Other Metal Stocks Surge As Sector Gains Momentum
Opinion
Jindal Stainless, Tata Steel And Other Metal Stocks Surge As Sector Gains Momentum
Read More

Invest4edu Research and Investments Head Aditya Agarwala suggested a buy for Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. The target price for the stock is Rs 1,300 apiece, which implied a 5% upside potential form the previous close. The stop loss is at Rs 1,200 apiece.

ALSO READ

Goldman Sachs Expects Nifty To Hit 29,000 In A Year As It Upgrades India To 'Overweight'
Opinion
Goldman Sachs Expects Nifty To Hit 29,000 In A Year As It Upgrades India To 'Overweight'
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT