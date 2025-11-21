Five Stocks To Buy: Axis Bank, Bharat Dynamics, Eicher Motors, KEI Industries, Tata Consumer Products

NDTV Profit curated these five stocks from recommendation of various brokerages for Friday's session. Analysts chose stocks from consumption, financial, defence, and broking spaces for Wednesday's session.

NeoTrader Co-Founder Raja Venkatraman suggested a buy for Axis Bank Ltd. The target price for the stock is Rs 1,300, which implies 1% upside from the previous close. The stop loss is at Rs 1,270 apiece.

Venkatraman also recommended KEI Industries Ltd. The target price for the stock is Rs 4,225 apiece, which implies 1% upside from Thursday's close price. The stop loss is at Rs 4,130 apiece.

Kotak Securities Vice President Shrikant Chauhan recommended Tata Consumer Products Ltd for Friday's session. He has given a target price range of Rs 1,200–1,230 apiece, which implies 2.7–5% upside from the previous level. The stop loss is at Rs 1,148 apiece.