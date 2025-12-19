Five Stocks To Buy: Lupin, L&T, Walchandnagar Industries, Cyient And More
Angel One and Neo Trader have shared target prices and stop losses for the above-mentioned stocks.
Market participants are eyeing a mix of technical breakouts and fundamental triggers for the upcoming trading session.
While analysts have identified buying opportunities in the engineering, technology, and energy sectors, pharmaceutical major Lupin Limited remains a key stock to watch following a significant international licensing deal.
Five Stocks To Buy
Lupin
Osho Krishan, Chief Manager of Technical and Derivative Research at Angel One, has issued a buy call on the stock. Krishan recommends buying Lupin at Rs 2,110 for a target of Rs 2,165, with a stop loss placed at Rs 2,070.
Larsen & Toubro (L&T)
Raja Venkatraman, Co-Founder of NeoTrader, recommended buying engineering heavyweight Larsen & Toubro (L&T). He suggested an entry at Rs 4,031 for a target of Rs 4,130, placing a stop loss at Rs 3,970.
Walchandnagar Industries
VLA Ambala, SEBI registered analyst and Founder of SMT Stock Market Today, identified a longer-term opportunity in Walchandnagar Industries.
She advised accumulating the stock in the Rs 180-200 range with a view of one to three months. The targets are set at Rs 230 and Rs 300, with a stop loss of Rs 160.
Cyient
Ambala also placed a buy call on technology solutions firm Cyient. She recommended buying in the Rs 1,100-1,150 range for a short-term horizon of 1 to 10 days.
The targets are Rs 1,220 and Rs 1,400, protected by a stop loss at Rs 980.
Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals (MRPL)
Kunal Rambhia, Fund Manager at The Street, suggested a buy on MRPL. He set a target price of Rs 155, recommending a stop loss at Rs 140.