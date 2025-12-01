Five Stocks To Buy: IIFL Finance, Mahindra And Mahindra, Laurus Labs, Glenmark Pharma And More

NDTV Profit brought five stock recommendations from various brokerages and analysts heading into Monday's trading session.

Stocks from financials, auto, and pharmaceutical segments made it to the stock recommendation list for Monday.

Angel One Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst Rajesh Bhosale suggested a buy for IIFL Finance Ltd. for Monday's session. He has given a target price of Rs 350 apiece, which implied a 9.4% upside from the previous close of Rs 320. The stop loss is at Rs 306 apiece.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Head of Technical & Derivatives Research Chandan Taparia suggested a buy for Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. The target price is Rs 3,900 apiece, which implied a 3.8% upside potential from the prevailing market price. The stop loss is at Rs 3,685 apiece.

Globe Capital Associate Vice President and Head of Research Gaurav Sharma suggested Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. for Monday's session. He has given a target price of Rs 2,100 apiece, which indicated an upside potential of 7.8% from the previous close of Rs 1,948. The stop loss is at Rs 1,875 apiece.

Angel One Senior Vice President of Research Aamar Deo Singh suggested Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd. for Monday's session. The target price is Rs 129 apiece, which implied an upside potential of 12% from the previous close of Rs 115. The stop loss is at Rs 107 apiece.

Religare Broking Senior Vice President of Research Ajit Mishra suggested a buy for Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd. (Sona Comstar).

The target price for the stock is Rs 538 apiece, which implies a 5.1% upside potential from the previous close of Rs 511.8. The stop loss is at Rs 495 apiece.