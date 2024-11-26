Five Stocks To Buy: How To Trade Netweb, PNB, Crompton Greaves, Ami Organics, Zomato Today
Stock recommendations today: These stocks have already yielded as much as nearly 250% in the past 12 months.
Analysts have given recommendations for companies including Netweb Technologies India Ltd., Punjab National Bank, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd., Ami Organics Ltd., and Zomato Ltd. As per the stock calls shared with NDTV Profit, these companies can see upside potential of as much as 12% from current levels. These stocks have already yielded as much as nearly 250% in the past 12 months.
Here are the top five stocks to buy as per Avani Bhatt, senior vice president-derivative research analyst at JM Financial Services Ltd., Aditya Agarwala, head of research and investments at Invest4edu, and Brijesh Ail, head technical and derivatives, IDBI Capital Markets & Securities Ltd.
Netweb Technologies
Netweb Technologies stock can be bought at Rs 2,870 per share, with price target at Rs 3,125 and then Rs 3,180, according to JM Financial's Bhatt. She recommends putting the stop loss for the stock at Rs 2,780.
The stock is currently trading 1.34% down at Rs 2,895.05, coming off the day's high of 2,909.95. It has given 249.49% in the past 12 months and 138.76% in the year-to-date period. Relative strength index for the counter stands at 64.77.
Both the analysts tracking the stock recommend buying it. The consensus 12-month price target for the share price is Rs 2,885 per share, implying an upside potential of 1.6%.
Punjab National Bank
Agarwal of Invest4edu suggests buying Punjab National Bank with a target of Rs 113 and stop loss at Rs 99. The stock is currently trading 0.55% higher at Rs 104.67 per share, cooling off slightly from the day's high of Rs 105.45.
The PNB share price has risen 37.81% in the past 12 months, and 9.31% year-to-date. The RSI for the stock stands at 51.59.
Of the 18 analysts tracking the stock, nine recommend 'buy', four suggest 'hold' and five 'sell'. The consensus 12-month price target for the share price is Rs 113.81, implying an upside potential of 8.7%.
Crompton Greaves
Agarwala also recommends a 'buy' for the Crompton Greaves stock with a target price of Rs 435. Stop loss for the counter should be pegged at Rs 385, he suggests.
The stock is trading 0.3% higher at Rs 406.65 per share, after hitting the day's high of 408.45. The stock has given 43.25% returns in the past 12 months, and 30.77% in the year-to-date period. The RSI for the stock is 61.6.
Of the 40 analysts tracking the stock, 34 recommend 'buy', five 'hold' and one 'sell'. The consensus 12-month price target for the share is Rs 486.19, implying an upside potential of 19.6%.
Ami Organics
Ami Organics is another 'buy' call from JM Financial's Bhatt, who suggests buying the stock at Rs 2,145 per share, with the target at Rs 2,235 and Rs 2,285. She calls for keeping the stop loss at Rs 2,075.
The stock is trading 0.29% lower at Rs 2,139 per share, paring losses from the low of Rs 2,111.90. It has risen 92.77% in the past 12 months, while the year-to-date returns stand at 90.64%. The RSI for the counter is 59.7.
Of the seven analysts tracking the stock, six recommend 'buy' and one 'sell'. The consensus 12-month price target for the share price is Rs 1,933.29, implying a downward potential of 9.6%.
Zomato
After being included in the Sensex and launching a QIP to raise Rs 8,500 crore, the Zomato stock has received a 'buy' call from Ail of IDBI Capital. The market expert recommends buying the stock at Rs 275, with the target at Rs 290 per share and stop loss at Rs 268.
The stock is trading 1.35% higher at 277 apiece, coming of the day's high of Rs 278.56. It has risen 144.59% in the past 12 months and 123.93% in the year-to-date period. RSI of the stock is 55.11.
Of the 27 analysts tracking the stock, 24 recommend 'buy' and three 'sell'. The consensus 12-month price target for the share is Rs 301.46, implying an upside potential of 9.2%.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.