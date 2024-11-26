Five Stocks To Buy: How To Trade Netweb, PNB, Crompton Greaves, Ami Organics, Zomato Today

Analysts have given recommendations for companies including Netweb Technologies India Ltd., Punjab National Bank, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd., Ami Organics Ltd., and Zomato Ltd. As per the stock calls shared with NDTV Profit, these companies can see upside potential of as much as 12% from current levels. These stocks have already yielded as much as nearly 250% in the past 12 months.

Here are the top five stocks to buy as per Avani Bhatt, senior vice president-derivative research analyst at JM Financial Services Ltd., Aditya Agarwala, head of research and investments at Invest4edu, and Brijesh Ail, head technical and derivatives, IDBI Capital Markets & Securities Ltd.