Five Stocks To Buy: Hindustan Zinc, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, SRF And Two More

Market analysts and brokerages shared their top stock recommendations for the upcoming trading session, highlighting opportunities in banking, energy, metals, and infrastructure sectors.

Akshay P. Bhagwat, Senior VP at JM Financial, recommends a trade in SRF Ltd. with a target price of Rs 3,150 and Rs 3,200, and a stop loss at Rs 2,925. SRF is a diversified Indian conglomerate, originally Shri Ram Fibres, that evolved from technical textiles (like tire cord) into a major chemical player, focusing on Fluorochemicals, Specialty Chemicals, Packaging Films, and Technical Textiles.

Bhagwat also suggests Indusind Bank Ltd. for a short-term upside move. The recommendation carries a target price of Rs 905, paired with a stop-loss at Rs 827.

Aditya Agarwala, Head of Research and Investments at Invest4edu, suggests Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. with a target price of Rs 2,150 and a stop-loss at Rs 1,885. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is a research‐led, global pharmaceutical company, having a presence across branded, generics, and OTC segments, with a focus in the therapy areas of Respiratory, Dermatology and Oncology. The company has four research and development centres, ten world‐class manufacturing facilities spread across five continents, and operations in over eighty countries.

Agarwala also recommends IDFC First Bank for a tactical buy with a target at Rs 90 and a stop loss at Rs 78

Rajesh Palviya, SVP – Technical and Derivatives Research at Axis Securities, advises a Hindustan Zinc Ltd with a target at Rs 588 and a stop-loss at Rs 558. Hindustan Zinc is the World’s largest and India’s only integrated zinc producer. The company has more than 50 years of operational experience, with a total R&R base of 453.2 million tonnes and an average zinc-lead grade of 6.5%.