Five Stocks To Buy: HAL, Infosys, Exide Industries, Hero MotoCorp And More

Market analysts and brokerages shared their top stock recommendations for the upcoming trading session, highlighting opportunities in the defense, technology, and automotive sectors.

Top picks included Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. (HAL), Infosys Ltd., and Exide Industries Ltd.

Angel One Senior Vice President of Research Aamar Deo Singh placed a buy rating on defense major HAL.

He recommended an entry price of Rs 4,490 with a target of Rs 4,653, implying a potential upside of 3.6%. The stop loss was set at Rs 4,397.

Singh also suggested a buy for battery manufacturer Exide Industries Ltd. at Rs 380. He set a target price of Rs 417, while Axis Securities Senior VP Rajesh Palviya also recommended Exide at the same entry price with a more conservative target of Rs 390.

BlueOak Wealth Partner Amit Goel selected IT giant Infosys Ltd. for the session. He advised buying at Rs 1,597 for a target of Rs 1,637, with a stop loss at Rs 1,567.

Goel also recommended two-wheeler major Hero MotoCorp Ltd. at Rs 6,340, targeting Rs 6,500 with a stop loss of Rs 6,200.

NeoTrader Co-Founder Raja Venkatraman suggested buying KPIT Technologies Ltd. at Rs 1,270.

The target price is Rs 1,295, with a stop loss at Rs 1,250. He also placed a buy call on SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd. at Rs 2,003, targeting Rs 2,025.