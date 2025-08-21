Finfluencer Avadhut Sathe Likely Under SEBI Scanner For 'Illegal Gains' Of Over Rs 400 Crore— Profit Exclusive
The Illegal gains from Avadhut Sathe's operations is likely to be in the range of Rs 400-500 crore, sources said.
Finfluencer Avadhut Sathe is likely under the radar of the Securities and Exchange Board of India for unregistered advisory services, sources told NDTV Profit on Thursday.
The Illegal gains from his operations is likely to be in the range of Rs 400-500 crore, according to the persons privy to the matter.
SEBI was, earlier, in the process of releasing an order against the finfluencer. However, the regulator decided to conduct search operations against him, the persons added.
The inquiry will take place in a more detailed manner, they said, while adding that his content is being examined.
NDTV Profit was further informed that Sathe is the finfluencer who was spoken about at a FICCI event on Thursday. At the event, SEBI Whole-Time Member Kamlesh Varshney said a major search operation was conducted against a prominent financial influencer in Mumbai.
Varshney said that while SEBI does not usually comment on individual cases, the operation was part of its broader enforcement drive to strengthen market discipline.
"We have carried out a big search operation on some big name in this industry. Enforcement action is not for revenue collection, the purpose is to create deterrence and show that the regulator is watching," he stated.
On financial influencers, Varshney distinguished between genuine educators and those misguiding investors.
If one is giving guaranteed return performance, investment calls, or using live market data in the classroom, they cannot do that without SEBI registration, Varshney said. "But if you are only educating, we welcome that as part of investor education," he clarified.
Details of Sathe's Operations
According to information available on its website, Avadhut Sathe Trading Academy trains students using process-driven techniques developed by Sathe.
The academy’s guiding philosophy is rooted in respect for what it refers to as the “god market”, which it describes as the core ethos of its programs.
From its headquarters in Mumbai, ASTA has established centres in major cities including Delhi, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Bhubaneswar, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Pune, Navi Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Indore, Nagpur and Nashik. Its network also extends overseas, supported by more than 600 members and over 200 ASTA Satsang Centres, which the academy says reflect its emphasis on collective progress.
The institution operates with a flat organisational structure and has developed its own digital infrastructure, including the Gurukul Learning System, trade log management tools and systems for performance evaluation.
ASTA divides its training approach into two main wings. The 'Knowledge and Wisdom' wing offers structured programs, mentorship and technical learning, while the 'Energy' wing is built on the culture of AFOOFA—an acronym for “All for One, One for All.”
This second wing focuses on helping participants maintain patience, discipline and resilience while avoiding panic, greed and revenge trading. It also oversees the God Market Foundation, created to support traders and investors in difficult times and to keep them connected through regular events and workshops.
The academy has built a network of trainers across the country and abroad, many of whom began their journeys as ASTA students before transitioning into leadership roles under Sathe’s mentorship.
Trainers include Vyankatesh Adarkar in Mumbai, Sandip Jarode in Navi Mumbai, Mandar Rege in Pune and Nagpur, Tarhun Lohiya in Kolkata, Mukesh Sharma in Bengaluru and Chennai, Atul Hingarh in Gujarat and Indore, Joginder Singh in Delhi and Punjab, Rajesh Kutty in Hyderabad and Kochi, and Surjit Das in Bhubaneswar. Internationally, Anirudh Kashyap leads training in North America.