Finfluencer Avadhut Sathe Likely Under SEBI Scanner For 'Illegal Gains' Of Over Rs 400 Crore— Profit Exclusive

Finfluencer Avadhut Sathe is likely under the radar of the Securities and Exchange Board of India for unregistered advisory services, sources told NDTV Profit on Thursday.

The Illegal gains from his operations is likely to be in the range of Rs 400-500 crore, according to the persons privy to the matter.

SEBI was, earlier, in the process of releasing an order against the finfluencer. However, the regulator decided to conduct search operations against him, the persons added.

The inquiry will take place in a more detailed manner, they said, while adding that his content is being examined.

NDTV Profit was further informed that Sathe is the finfluencer who was spoken about at a FICCI event on Thursday. At the event, SEBI Whole-Time Member Kamlesh Varshney said a major search operation was conducted against a prominent financial influencer in Mumbai.

Varshney said that while SEBI does not usually comment on individual cases, the operation was part of its broader enforcement drive to strengthen market discipline.

"We have carried out a big search operation on some big name in this industry. Enforcement action is not for revenue collection, the purpose is to create deterrence and show that the regulator is watching," he stated.

On financial influencers, Varshney distinguished between genuine educators and those misguiding investors.

If one is giving guaranteed return performance, investment calls, or using live market data in the classroom, they cannot do that without SEBI registration, Varshney said. "But if you are only educating, we welcome that as part of investor education," he clarified.