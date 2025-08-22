Who Is Avadhut Sathe? Finfluencer Under SEBI Scanner In Nearly Rs 500-Cr Unregistered Advisory Services Case

Finfluencer Avadhut Sathe is under the Securities and Exchange Board of India radar for offering unregistered advisory services. Sources told NDTV Profit on Thursday that his illegal earnings may be between Rs 400 and Rs 500 crore.

SEBI, which had earlier planned to issue an order against Sathe, decided to launch search operations. A detailed investigation is now underway. His digital content is also being reviewed.

At a FICCI event on Thursday, SEBI member Kamlesh Varshney confirmed a major search operation in Mumbai against a top finfluencer. Though not named officially, sources identified Sathe as the person under the scanner.

"We have carried out a big search operation on some big name in this industry. Enforcement action is not for revenue collection, the purpose is to create deterrence and show that the regulator is watching," he said.

Varshney further clarified that financial influencers offering guaranteed returns or investment calls cannot do so without SEBI registration. Using live market data in classes also requires SEBI approval. However, genuine educators focused solely on investor awareness are welcome and do not need registration, he said.