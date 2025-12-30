Final Trades: What Berkshire’s Latest Portfolio Moves Reveal About Warren Buffett’s Focus

This article is part of NDTV Profit's special series on Warren Buffett's investment guidelines, philosophy, top bets, and more, ahead of his retirement.

When the sun sets on 2025, one of the world's most renowned investors, Warren Buffett, will be formally calling an end to his six-decade career at the helm of Berkshire Hathaway. His final trades, executed in recent months, reveal much about how he views the current state of the markets.

Buffett has preferred to sit on a huge cash-pile of $382 billion, as Berkshire remained net sellers of equities for the 12th consecutive quarter in the three-month period ended September 2025. This, say analysts, is typical Buffett way of trading as the Oracle of Omaha has preferred to keep dry powder with him whenever the market looks frothy.

For someone who has mastered the art of value investing, staying muted appeared an apt strategy in 2025 — when analysts broadly said that Wall Street's valuations looked quite rich.

In this backdrop, avoiding FOMO-trades in a high-valuation market could be one of the biggest takeaways from Buffett in the year marking his departure from active investing.

While being cautious, Berkshire did execute some sharp portfolio adjustments in recent months, highlighted by selective investments in value-oriented stocks with strong "moats", and a rotation away from a highly-valued tech giant and some financial stocks.