Your Guide To FII Positions For Oct 18 Trade
Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in index options, index futures and the cash market, while they bought in stock options and stock futures during Thursday's session.
FIIs In Cash Market
Overseas investors, commonly known as foreign portfolio investors, remained net sellers of Indian equities for the 14th consecutive session on Thursday, while domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the 18th straight session.
The FPIs offloaded stocks worth Rs 7,421.4 crore, the highest this week, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange. The DIIs bought stocks worth Rs 4,979.8 crore.
In the last five sessions, the FPIs have sold equities valued at Rs 20,500.3 crore, while the DIIs have purchased shares worth Rs 14,900 crore.
FIIs In Futures And Options
Ahead of the Oct. 31 expiry, the value of outstanding positions—also called open interest in the derivatives segment—has increased for the FIIs in Nifty Futures.
As for Nifty Futures, foreign investors decreased their long positions by 5,897 contracts at the end of the October expiry, while the Nifty 50 short positions in futures decreased by 4,181 contracts. The FIIs' long-to-short ratio in index futures stands at 33%:67%.
The FIIs sold index options worth Rs 4,954 crore, index futures worth Rs 133 crore, while they bought stock futures worth Rs 265 crore and Rs 2,815 crore in stock options.
F&O Cues
The Nifty October futures were down 0.81% to 24,845 at a premium of 95 points, with the open interest down by 1.4%.
The Nifty Bank October futures were down by 1.1% to 51,491 at a premium of 203 points, while its open interest was up 2.8%.
The open interest distribution for the Nifty 50 Oct. 24 expiry series indicated most activity at 26,000 call strikes, with the 23,500 put strikes having maximum open interest.
For the Bank Nifty options expiry on Oct. 23, the maximum call open interest was at 52,000 and the maximum put open interest was at 43,000.
FII Contract Value
The value of total Nifty 50 Futures open interest in the market decreased by Rs 752 crore at the end of October expiry — from Rs 34,367 crore a day earlier — to Rs 33,615 crore.
The value of total Nifty Bank Futures Open Interest in the market increased by Rs 265 crore at the end of October expiry — from Rs 15,046 crore a day earlier — to Rs 15,311 crore.
Long-Short Ratio
The total long-short ratio for foreign investors fell to 1.29 from 1.18 the previous day.