FII Inflows Post Fed Rate Cut To Benefit 'Favourably Valued' Banks

Banks are expected to gain a good share of foreign institutional capital coming into India after the monetary policy easing in the US, according to Mahesh Patil, the chief investment officer at Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC.

"There has been a huge sell down by FIIs in the bank because that's where the larger ownership was," Patil told NDTV Profit. Domestic financial services companies have seen net outflows of $7.7 billion as of last month. Outflows in the sector have outweighed the gains of $6.3 billion made in the overall equity market this year.

"Clearly the positioning of the banks for foreigners seems to be much lighter. So whenever money flow starts to move, I think that's a sector which could probably attract some of that flow," he said.

Patil said private banks have underperformed in the last one year and the valuations there are more reasonable compared to other sectors.

"There, the risk-reward looks more favourable, and you could see more money chasing them. It could possibly be a rotation back into the banks and a relative outperformance going forward," said the fund manager, who oversees Rs 3 lakh crore of assets.

He noted concerns around deposit growth for banks, that have led to downgrades in projections, but said liquidity is set to improve from the side of the Reserve Bank of India.