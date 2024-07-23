Fertiliser Stocks Gain After Sitharaman Unveils Plan For Agriculture Sector In Budget

Shares of fertiliser companies rose on Tuesday after the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during her budget 2024 speech said agriculture is one of the priority of the government.

The government will undertake comprehensive review of agricultural research and focus on developing climate resilient varieties in agriculture. The government will also release of 109 new high yielding, climate resilient varieties.

She added that the government has set aside Rs 1.52 lakh crore set aside for agriculture.