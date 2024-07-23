Federal Bank Hits Record After RBI Approves Appointing KVS Manian As CEO

Shares of Federal Bank Ltd. hit record highs on Tuesday after the Reserve Bank of India approved the appointment of Krishna Venkat Subramanian as managing director and chief executive officer of the bank.

The private lender said that the appointment will come into effect from Sept. 23 and will be for a period of three years. Manian will succeed Shyam Srinivasan, who is set to retire in September, according to an exchange filing on Monday.

NDTV Profit had first reported in February that Manian was being tapped as a successor to Srinivasan. Manian was joint managing director at Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. until his sudden resignation in April.

Nomura Research viewed this development as positive, and the new CEO appointment to drive continued rerating. "This can potentially aid the Federal Bank's growth and profitability outlook over the medium term."

The appointment brings an end to the uncertainty around management succession, according to Nomura. The lender continues to be the brokerage's top mid-cap banking idea.