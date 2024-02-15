KVS Manian May Be Tapped As Federal Bank CEO — Exclusive

Federal Bank Ltd.’s board has started considering names for potential chief executive and managing director candidates as part of succession planning, according to two people with knowledge of the matter.

The bank is planning to send three names to the Reserve Bank of India by mid-April, the two people said, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

Of these, Federal Bank is considering two internal candidates and one external candidate for the role of the next MD and CEO.

According to the first person quoted above, among external candidates, Federal Bank is discussing approaching KVS Manian of Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. for the role.

The veteran banker becomes the most obvious choice for Federal Bank and is part of discussions, the second person quoted above said.

Manian, currently serving as the Whole Time Director, comes with three decades of experience. He spearheads the corporate, institutional and investment banking, private banking and asset reconstruction business for Kotak Mahindra Bank. During his tenure, the bank has expanded to over 600 branches and 1,000 ATMs in 10 years.

He is also responsible for setting up the retail liability business for the lender.

The veteran banker was a front-runner for the CEO position at Kotak Mahindra Bank after Uday Kotak stepped down in September 2023. However, Ashok Vaswani was appointed as the new CEO, effective Jan. 1, and Manian was retained in his current role.