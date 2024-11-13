Nomura Downgrades Exide Industries To 'Neutral' On Profitability Concerns

Nomura on Tuesday downgraded Exide Industries' stock rating from "Buy" to "Neutral" after the battery maker missed analysts’ estimates for the July-September period. The international research firm highlighted concerns over declining lithium cell prices and slower EV adoption, which it said pose risks to cell profitability.

Nomura also lowered its price target on Exide’s stock to Rs 439 from Rs 589, indicating a potential return of 0.5% from the last closing price. Profitability concerns in the Li-ion cell business have increased as prices of imported cells from China have fallen sharply in recent months, making import parity more challenging. Slowing EV adoption, particularly for passenger vehicles, adds a potential utilisation risk over the next one to two years, Nomura noted.

India’s public charging infrastructure, with just over 12,000 stations, falls significantly short of what is needed to meet the rising demand from EV growth, according to a report published in October by National Council of Applied Economic Research. "One of the largest obstacles to widespread EV adoption is the lack of a reliable charging infrastructure," the report said, adding "Consumers, especially in rural areas, continue to face range anxiety, worrying about running out of charge without access to a nearby station."