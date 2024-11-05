Exide Industries' Target Price Cut By Brokerages After Q2 Results — Here's Why

Exide Industries Ltd.'s target price was cut by both Citi and Nuvama after the company's second-quarter profit declined, missing analysts' estimates. The revisions also reflect the brokerages' concerns over moderating demand, higher-than-expected costs, and more cautious earnings growth projections in the near term.

Citi has reduced its target price for Exide Industries to Rs 540 from Rs 610, whereas Nuvama has slashed it by 16% to Rs 460 from Rs 550.

Key reasons behind Citi's target price cut include weaker-than-expected revenue and Ebitda, which were below their expectations, driven by softer demand in key segments. While there was growth in the auto replacement and industrial-UPS and solar segments, the overall revenue miss prompted Citi to revise its revenue and earnings estimates downward. Higher selling, general, and administrative expenses came as a surprise, impacting the company's profitability. Citi pointed to these cost pressures, which were more significant than initially anticipated.

Despite the strong demand in certain segments, such as auto replacement and industrial UPS, Nuvama projects a relatively modest core (lead-acid battery) revenue and Ebitda CAGR of 8% and 10%, respectively, over fiscals 2024 to 2027. "We believe entry into the lithium-ion space would ensure long-term survival/growth," said the brokerage.