Exide Faces Challenges Amid Sluggish Auto Volumes But Long-Term Growth Prospects Intact: Citi

Exide Industries Ltd. is grappling with a slowdown in automotive original equipment manufacturer volumes, which has raised concerns about revenue growth for the near term, according to Citi.

Recent data indicates that the passenger vehicle market in India has experienced a mere 1% year-on-year growth from April to August, while commercial vehicle manufacturers are also reporting disappointing volume trends. This downturn inevitably impacts Exide, which derives 69% of its revenue from the automotive sector, although only about 15% of that comes from OEM sales, the brokerage said.

Despite these challenges, Citi remains cautiously optimistic about Exide's prospects. The firm has revised its target price to Rs 560 per share from Rs 610 apiece, but this still implies a potential upside of 19% from the previous closing price.

The company is expected to benefit from the first battery-replacement cycle of vehicles sold in fiscals 2022 and 2023, with increased demand anticipated, as these vehicles reach the end of their initial battery life in fiscal 2025. Additionally, lead prices have recently shown signs of moderation, which could help stabilise margins.