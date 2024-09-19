Brokerage Views: Citi On Exide, Macquarie On Fed Rate Cut, Kotak On HCLTech And More

Citi maintained a 'buy' on Exide Industries Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd., while Jefferies remained bullish on Godrej Properties Ltd. Jefferies is also positive on Adani Energy Solutions Ltd., while Kotak has a negative outlook on HCL Technologies Ltd.NDTV Profit tracks what brokerages are putting out on stocks and sectors. Here are all the top calls from analysts you need to know about on Thursday.