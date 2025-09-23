Euro Pratik Sales Lists At Nearly 11% Premium Over IPO Price

The mainboard IPO was subscribed 1.34 times at the end of bidding on Sept. 18. Euro Pratik Sales received bids for 1,79,77,380 shares against 1,34,64,781 shares on offer, as per the NSE data.

The demand for the issue was led by non-institutional investors (NIIs), who subscribed to their category 1.92 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) booked their segment 1.05 times, while the retail portion of the IPO was also fully booked.

Euro Pratik Sales IPO was a book-building issue worth Rs 451.31 crore. The IPO consisted entirely of an offer-for-sale of 1.83 crore shares.

As the IPO is entirely an offer-for-sale, the company will not receive any funds from the public offer. However, it aims for the benefits of listing its shares on the stock exchanges.

The company raised Rs 134.97 crore from anchor investors on Sept.15, ahead of its initial public offering. The company allotted 54.6 lakh shares at Rs 247 apiece to 10 anchor investors.

Euro Pratik Sales, incorporated in 2010, is a seller of decorative wall panels and decorative laminates. It also creates unique design templates for decorative wall panels and laminates. As of March 31, 2025, the company offers over 30 product categories and 3,000 designs in India, operating as a fast-fashion brand with 113 product catalogs launched in four years.

The company's revenue increased by 27% and profit after tax rose by 22% between the financial year ending with March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024.