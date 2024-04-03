Engineering R&D's Rapid Growth Similar To IT In Nineties: Piper Serica's Abhay Agarwal

The US data is not looking too bad. The Europe data is not looking all that bad in the last couple of releases. China PMI data that came out was also looking better than otherwise, and we know that India is looking okay. So some of the large pockets, are they turning at the margin? What would that mean for risk assets like equities?

Has the world gotten it wrong in the first quarter about what will happen to growth for the rest of the year?

Abhay Agarwal: We have been tracking China, especially for the last six months, for a couple of reasons. One is that whenever China's local consumption gets into distress, we have seen that the Chinese large manufacturers try to get into cash by dumping at cost or below cost their products and that creates a deflationary cycle, unintended globally. And I think, Indian companies, a lot of them in the chemical space, agrochemicals, metals have suffered because of that over the last six months.

But whatever research we did, we also started seeing over the last quarter, starting January onwards, that dumping has ceased and stopped being a problem. The pricing power was coming back in a lot of categories, especially for metals, chemicals, and agrochemicals.

So I think, the data now coming out of China's PMI increase and to be followed by better domestic consumption and cleaning up of the real estate exuberance, if I may say that, I am happy to make a bet that is behind us now. So all the pain that the Chinese economy, Chinese domestic consumption, and Chinese exporters had to go through are largely behind them and now we will see the Chinese economy recover.

The good thing about the Chinese economy is that it's not so dependent on foreign flows. Unlike India, where foreign capex and capital formation is still dependent on international global flows, China has a lot of domestic capital. So I think, China will grow this year at a level that will surprise the analysts, probably driven by domestic consumption.

As for your bigger question—will the global growth outlook be better than estimated, my guess, my bet is yes, it would, because I don't see any reasons for the consumption falling off, interest rates are going to trade down and when that happens, if consumption goes up, the macros continue to improve, especially for India. So I don't want to be sanguine or careless. But I would bet that the global growth of global macros will improve from there on.