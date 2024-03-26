Adani Ports To Buy Gopalpur Port To Strengthen East Cost Presence

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. will acquire a 95% stake in Gopalpur Port Ltd. in Odisha for Rs 1,349 crore, to strengthen the country's largest private port operator's eastern presence.

The Adani Group company entered into a definitive agreement to purchase 56% stake of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group and 39% of Orissa Stevedores in Gopalpur Port, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.

The enterprise value of the acquisition is Rs 3,080 crore, with a contingent consideration of Rs 270 crore estimated to be payable after 5.5 years.

Post acquisition, Orissa Stevedores will continue as a joint venture with a 5% stake.