Emcure Pharma Block Deal: Bain Capital To Offload Shares Worth Nearly Rs 500 Crore

Bain Capital, via its arm BC Investments IV Ltd., looks to sell shares worth Rs 492.7 crore in Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd. via block deals. according to the term sheet accessed by NDTV Profit.

The firm will offer nearly 38 lakh shares, or 2% equity, at Rs 1,296.51 apiece, approximately 7% discount to Monday's closing price.

BC Investments IV Ltd. held a 6.3% stake as of September, currently valued at Rs 1,660 crore. Kotak Securities Ltd. and Axis Capital Ltd. are the bookrunners for the deal.

The transaction is a secondary sale. The sellers will have to agree to a 90-day lock-in period for their shares.