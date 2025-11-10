Emcure Pharma Partners With Novo Nordisk To Launch Weight Loss Injection In India

Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Novo Nordisk India had partnered to launch a weight loss injection in India, the company announced on Monday. The collaboration will strengthen the distribution and marketing of Poviztra, semaglutide injection 2.4 mg for weight loss, particularly through pharmacies and in regions beyond those currently served by Novo Nordisk India.

Poviztra is a second brand of Wegovy. Wegovy (semaglutide injection 2.4 mg) was launched in India in June 2025. It is indicated as an adjunct to a reduced calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management and reduction in the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events in individuals with overweight or obesity. In clinical trials, one in three participants on Wegovy experienced weight loss of over 20%.

As part of the agreement, Emcure Pharma will be the exclusive distributor responsible for the commercialisation and marketing of Poviztra in India.

"This partnership brings together Novo Nordisk’s innovation in GLP-1 therapies and Emcure’s robust marketing and distribution capabilities to improve access to obesity treatment for people living with overweight or obesity in India," said Jay Thyagarajan, Senior Vice President, Region APAC, Novo Nordisk.