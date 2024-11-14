Eicher Motors Share Price Jumps As Most Brokerages Positive After Q2 Earnings

Eicher Motors Ltd.'s share price jumped nearly 8% on Thursday as brokerages largely retained their optimistic view on the stock. However, they expressed caution that the Ebitda margin might come under pressure due to higher spend on marketing.

Analysts expect the higher spend in marketing and advertising will drive volume growth for the Royal Enfield maker. They expressed their view after Eicher Motors reported a record revenue during July–September.

Citi Research and Nuvama Institutional Equities retained their 'buy' rating on shares of Eicher Motors. Meanwhile, Emkay Global Research upgraded the stock rating to 'buy', and Nomura upgraded the rating to 'neutral'.