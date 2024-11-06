Dr Reddy's Share Price Rises As Analysts Upgrade Rating, Hike Target Price

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.'s share price rose over 3% on Wednesday after brokerages upgraded ratings and hiked target price on the company following the release of its second-quarter results.

The slight outperformance in topline of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories was due to growth in generic business in India and North America, Systematix said in a note. The domestic growth was driven by licensed vaccine portfolio from Sanofi, new launches, and price increase.

Systematix upgraded the stock's rating to 'hold' and hiked the target price to Rs 1,414 apiece, implying an upside of 1.11% from Tuesday's closing price.

Dolat Capital Research also upgraded the rating to 'accumulate' from 'reduce' and hiked the target price to Rs 1,508 from Rs 1,380, implying an upside of 18.53% from Tuesday's closing price.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories reported better sales than Dolat Capital Research's estimates, while profit margin came largely in line with estimates.

However, the brokerage cuts earning per share estimates for financial year 2025 by 3.9% on lower operating profit and higher amortisation expense, the brokerage said in a note.

However, Nuvama maintained 'reduce' rating on Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and cut the target price to Rs 1,215 from Rs 1,247 apiece, implying a downside of 4.7% from Tuesday's closing price.