DOMS Industries Debuts At 77% Premium Over IPO Price

Shares of pencil maker DOMS Industries Ltd. debuted at Rs 1,400 apiece on the National Stock Exchange and BSE, a premium of 77.22% over its IPO price of Rs 790 apiece.

The Rs 1,200-crore IPO was subscribed 93.52 times on its final day, led by institutional investors (115.97 times), retail investors (69.67 times), non-institutional investors (66.51 times), and a portion reserved for employees (29.21 times).

DOMS Industries has raised Rs 537.7 crore from anchor investors ahead of its IPO. The pencil maker allotted 68.06 crore shares at Rs 790 apiece to 55 anchor investors.

The IPO consists of a fresh issue of 44.3 lakh shares, aggregating up to Rs 350 crore, and an offer for sale of 1.08 crore shares of up to Rs 850 crore by promoters.