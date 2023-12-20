DOMS Industries Debuts At 77% Premium Over IPO Price
Shares debuted at Rs 1,400 apiece on the National Stock Exchange and BSE, a premium of 77.22%
Shares of pencil maker DOMS Industries Ltd. debuted at Rs 1,400 apiece on the National Stock Exchange and BSE, a premium of 77.22% over its IPO price of Rs 790 apiece.
The Rs 1,200-crore IPO was subscribed 93.52 times on its final day, led by institutional investors (115.97 times), retail investors (69.67 times), non-institutional investors (66.51 times), and a portion reserved for employees (29.21 times).
DOMS Industries has raised Rs 537.7 crore from anchor investors ahead of its IPO. The pencil maker allotted 68.06 crore shares at Rs 790 apiece to 55 anchor investors.
The IPO consists of a fresh issue of 44.3 lakh shares, aggregating up to Rs 350 crore, and an offer for sale of 1.08 crore shares of up to Rs 850 crore by promoters.
Business
Doms Industries designs, develops, manufactures and sells a wide range of stationery and art products, primarily under their flagship brand, in the domestic market, as well as in over 45 countries internationally.
They are the second largest player in India's branded stationery and art products market, with a market share of 12% by value, as of the last fiscal.
The company aims to use the proceeds to establish a new manufacturing facility to expand production capabilities for a wide range of writing instruments, water-colour pens, markers and highlighters, and general corporate purposes.