Domestic Funds Cushion Indian Stocks Amid Risk-Offs As Hot Money Exits

Domestic investors have shielded the Indian stock market from heavy crashes this year and helped it remain resilient, while overseas funds have pulled out money amid any negative sentiment.

Even the global market veteran Christopher Wood of Jefferies agrees that Asia's fifth-largest stock market had been driven by domestic money.

During the five biggest market falls this year, domestic investors have bought stocks when hot money exited in huge quantities. In four of the five instances, domestic investors bagged nearly 50% worth of stocks sold by global funds, aiding in a sharp recovery and a follow-up rally thereafter, according to the data compiled by NDTV Profit.

The one instance where domestic investors bagged little stocks was during the election shock that saw Prime Minister Narendra Modi win by an unexpectedly slim margin. During this steep fall, Indian stocks recorded the fastest recovery from a drop of more than 5% in the last decade, with domestic investors using the selloff to buy the dip, according to Bloomberg.

Apart from the election shock, domestic mutual funds picked up most of the stocks that foreign institutions sold during major risk-off sentiment.