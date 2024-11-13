Dogecoin Soars As Trump Picks Musk To Lead New 'DOGE' — Department Of Government Efficiency

Dogecoin— the so-called 'meme coin'— extended its rally after US President-elect Donal Trump confirmed the formation of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) led by Billionaire Elon Musk and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

The meme-crowd favourite cryptocurrency and a token promoted by Elon Musk rose as much as 32.5% on Tuesday and surged another 10% in early trade on Wednesday.

Before the election, Musk proposed that he would lead a Department of Government Efficiency, whose abbreviations seem like an apparent nod to the cryptocurrency.