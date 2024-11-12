Bitcoin Nears $90,000 As Crypto Market Exceeds Pandemic-Era Peak

Bitcoin’s record-breaking rally took the digital asset past $89,000 and lifted the overall value of the crypto market above its pandemic-era peak as traders bet on a boom under President-elect Donald Trump.

The largest token has jumped about 32% since the US election on Nov. 5 and hit an all-time high of $89,599 early on Tuesday. The original cryptocurrency changed hands at $89,165 as of 9:25 a.m. in Singapore.

Trump has vowed friendlier crypto rules and his Republican Party is tightening its grip on Congress to push through his agenda. Other pledges include setting up a strategic US Bitcoin stockpile and boosting domestic mining of the token.