DMart Share Price Plunges After Q2 Profit Miss, Loses Top Retailer Spot To Trent

Following a disappointing September quarter, shares of Avenue Supermart Ltd. declined over 9% on Monday. The DMart operator posted a 5.8% year-on-year rise in net profit for the second quarter. However, the profit missed analysts' expectations, reinforcing pre-result concerns from brokerages.

On top of this, Trent Ltd. surpassed DMart to become the top Indian retailer in market cap realisation, after the latter's shares tumbled. The market cap of DMart fell 7.8% to Rs 2.74 lakh crore as of 10:05 a.m. The Westside retailers' market cap stood at Rs 2.95 lakh crore.