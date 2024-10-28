DLF Share Price Rises As Profit More Than Doubles In Q2

DLF Ltd.'s share price rose over 7% on Monday after its second-quarter consolidated net profit more than doubled.

The net profit of the real estate major increased 122% year-on-year to Rs 1,381 crore in the July-September quarter, compared to Rs 623 crore in the same period last year. The results were announced after market hours on Friday.

Revenue from operations advanced 47% on a yearly basis to Rs 1,975 crore. While the Ebitda margin narrowed to 25.4% from the previous 34.3%.

The group reassessed deferred tax assets and liabilities, considering the effective tax rate as applicable on capital gains for the full year, which resulted in the reversal of deferred tax liabilities of Rs 605.79 crore in the second quarter.

Thus, this, along with higher other income, led to higher net profit growth for the quarter.

Collections will stay in the Rs 2,900-3,000 crore range for the next two quarters, company officials said during the post earnings conference call. It expects capex for flagship DLF Cyber City Developers Ltd. this year will be Rs 1,800 crore and in the next two-three years, it will go up by 18-20%.