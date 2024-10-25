DLF Q2 Results: Profit Surges To More Than Twofold, Revenue Up 47%

NDTV ProfitEarningsDLF Q2 Results: Profit Surges To More Than Twofold, Revenue Up 47%
DLF announced a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,381 crore for Q2 FY2025, reflecting a 122% increase compared to the previous year, while revenue reached Rs 1,975 crore, marking a 47% rise

25 Oct 2024, 06:21 PM IST
DLF Ltd. recorded a 122% profit increase in Q2 FY2025, with revenue growing to Rs 1,975 crore, despite a narrowing margin of 25.4%. DLF Ltd. (Source: Company website)

Real estate major DLF Ltd.'s consolidated net profit increased 122% year-on-year to Rs 1,381 crore in the quarter-ended September, according to an exchange filing.

Revenue from operations advanced 47% on a yearly basis to Rs 1,975 crore during the July-September quarter.

DLF Q2FY25 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 47% to Rs 1,975 crore versus Rs 1,348 crore

  • Ebitda up 9% to Rs 502 crore vs Rs 462 crore

  • Margin narrowed to 25.4% versus 34.3%

  • Net profit up 122% to Rs 1,381 crore vs Rs 622 crore

Shares of DLF closed nearly 3% lower at Rs 777.70 apiece ahead of the results announcement, as compared with a 0.8% decline in the benchmark Sensex.

