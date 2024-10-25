DLF Q2 Results: Profit Surges To More Than Twofold, Revenue Up 47%

Real estate major DLF Ltd.'s consolidated net profit increased 122% year-on-year to Rs 1,381 crore in the quarter-ended September, according to an exchange filing. Revenue from operations advanced 47% on a yearly basis to Rs 1,975 crore during the July-September quarter..Revenue up 47% to Rs 1,975 crore versus Rs 1,348 croreEbitda up 9% to Rs 502 crore vs Rs 462 croreMargin narrowed to 25.4% versus 34.3% Net profit up 122% to Rs 1,381 crore vs Rs 622 crore .Shares of DLF closed nearly 3% lower at Rs 777.70 apiece ahead of the results announcement, as compared with a 0.8% decline in the benchmark Sensex.