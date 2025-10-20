Diwali Trade Setup: Nifty Faces Resistance At 26,000–26,300 — Key Levels To Watch For Muhurat Trading

The Indian stock market will remain open for only an hour on Tuesday, for the Diwali muhurat trading between 1:45 pm and 2:45 pm. The one-hour period, which is considered auspicious, will mark the start of trading in the Hindu calendar year of Vikram Samvat 2082.

Trading during the auspicious period is often driven by sentiments rather than technicalities, according to analysts.

The NSE Nifty 50 index faces resistance at 26,000–26,300 levels, according to Ponmudi R, chief executive officer of Enrich Money. "As long as the index holds above 25,750, the bullish momentum is expected to continue," he said.

On the downside, 25,600 remains the support zone, while a break below 25,500 could trigger mild consolidation toward 25,200, according to the expert.