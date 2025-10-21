Diwali Muhurat Trading: How Sensex, Nifty Fared During One-Hour Auspicious Trading Session Over The Years?
Take a look at how the NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex have performed during Muhurat trading session over the years.
As market participants in India eagerly wait for the National Stock Exchange Ltd. and BSE Ltd.'s unique annual session, Muhurat Trading, let's have a look at how Indian benchmarks have fared over the years.
Usually, during Muhurat trading sessions, the undertone of the markets is bullish, as many traders at this time buy stock as an auspicious token for their portfolio and to start Samvat, or the new year, with a hope that it will bring prosperity.
There are very few instances when the NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex performed poorly during Muhurat Trade sessions. It was in the years 1997, 2007, and 2017 that the benchmark indices settled in red.
In 2024, the NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex rebounded from a two-day decline in an annual special trading session for the occasion of Samvat 2081. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd and Oil Natural Gas Corp Ltd shares contributed to the Nifty 50 index.
The Nifty 50 ended 0.39%, or 94.20 points, higher at 24,299.55, and the Sensex ended 0.42%, or 335.06 points, higher at 79,724.12.