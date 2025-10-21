Diwali Muhurat Trading: How Sensex, Nifty Fared During One-Hour Auspicious Trading Session Over The Years?

As market participants in India eagerly wait for the National Stock Exchange Ltd. and BSE Ltd.'s unique annual session, Muhurat Trading, let's have a look at how Indian benchmarks have fared over the years.

Usually, during Muhurat trading sessions, the undertone of the markets is bullish, as many traders at this time buy stock as an auspicious token for their portfolio and to start Samvat, or the new year, with a hope that it will bring prosperity.