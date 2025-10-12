Dividend Stocks This Week: TCS, Anand Rathi Wealth, Elecon Engineering — Check Details
The ex-dividend date, which precedes the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout.
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS), Elecon Engineering Company Ltd., and Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd. are the stocks that will trade ex-dividend this week.
Investors eyeing dividend payouts must keep a close watch on these dates to ensure eligibility. To be eligible for dividends, investors should note the record date that determines shareholder eligibility.
Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date itself will not qualify for the dividend payment. Suppose, if the record date of a dividend stock is Oct. 9, 2025, then shares must be purchased by Oct. 8.
TCS
IT giant declared its second interim dividend of Rs 11 on Oct. 9 that is, Thursday after declaring its second-quarter earnings for fiscal 2026. The record date for determining those who will be eligible for the dividend payouts is Oct. 15.
The dividend will have a face value of Re 1. It will be paid to the shareholders on Nov. 4.
The company had up to 361 crore shares held in total, according to the BSE data recorded up to the quarter ended June 2025. This brought the total amount that may be disbursed in dividend payouts to be Rs 3,979 crore.
Elecon Engineering Company
Elecon Engineering Co., which counts marquee investor Vijay Kedia as a public shareholder, declared an interim dividend of Rs 0.50 along with its quarter 2 results on Oct. 10.
The record date for determining the entitlement of the shareholders will be Oct. 16, and the dividend will be paid by Nov. 3.
The company reported a rise in consolidated revenue in the second quarter of the current financial year.
The topline rose nearly 14% in the July-September quarter to Rs 578 crore, compared to Rs 508 crore in the corresponding period last year.
Anand Rathi Wealth
The company has set Oct. 17 as the record date to determine eligible shareholders for its interim dividend. However, meeting of board of directors will happen on Oct. 13 to determine other details of the dividend.