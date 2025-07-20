Dividend, Bonus Issues, Stock Splits This Week — Hero MotoCorp, LIC, Divis Labs; Check Full List

The week is set to be active with various corporate actions, including several companies going ex-trade for dividends, bonus issues and stock splits.

Investors seeking to benefit from these actions should closely monitor the ex/record-dates to ensure their eligibility.

Key names in focus this week include Hero MotoCorp, Bharti Hexacom Ltd, Life Insurance Corp., Divis Laboratories Ltd, KEC International Ltd, Zydus Lifesciences Ltd, Fortis Healthcare Ltd, Lupin Ltd, Union Bank of India.

Among the 94 companies issuing dividends this week, Abbott India Ltd has recommended the highest final dividend at Rs 475, followed by 3M India Ltd, with a special dividend of Rs 375. Voltamp Transformers Ltd has recommended a final dividend of Rs 100.