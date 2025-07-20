Dividend, Bonus Issues, Stock Splits This Week — Hero MotoCorp, LIC, Divis Labs; Check Full List
Among the 94 companies issuing dividends, Abbott India has recommended the highest final dividend at Rs 475.
The week is set to be active with various corporate actions, including several companies going ex-trade for dividends, bonus issues and stock splits.
Investors seeking to benefit from these actions should closely monitor the ex/record-dates to ensure their eligibility.
Key names in focus this week include Hero MotoCorp, Bharti Hexacom Ltd, Life Insurance Corp., Divis Laboratories Ltd, KEC International Ltd, Zydus Lifesciences Ltd, Fortis Healthcare Ltd, Lupin Ltd, Union Bank of India.
Among the 94 companies issuing dividends this week, Abbott India Ltd has recommended the highest final dividend at Rs 475, followed by 3M India Ltd, with a special dividend of Rs 375. Voltamp Transformers Ltd has recommended a final dividend of Rs 100.
Here is a look at companies with key corporate actions scheduled for this week.
The record date determines the eligible shareholders who will receive the dividend payment, bonus shares or stock split. The ex-date, which mostly coincides with the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the corporate action. Dividends are a way for companies to reward their shareholders.
Given India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date will not be eligible for the dividend/bonus/stock split. Therefore, investors who own shares by the end of session ahead of the record date will be the beneficiaries.