Dev Accelerator Share Price Opens Flat After Strong IPO

The initial public offering was subscribed 63.97 times on the final day of bidding on Sept. 12. The mainboard IPO received bids for 84.1 crore shares against 1.31 crore shares on offer.

The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) subscribed their segment 87.97 times, while the Qualified Institutional Buyers’ category was booked 20.30 times. The portion for retail Investors was subscribed 164.72 times.

Despite the strong interest in the IPO, the GMP for the public issue has declined since the IPO opened for subscription and anticipated a muted listing for the company.

The Dev Accelerator IPO was a book-building issue worth Rs 143.35 crore. It comprised only a fresh issue of 2.35 crore shares.

Retail investors were required to bid for at least a single lot size of 235 shares, requiring a minimum investment of Rs 14,335.