Delta Corp Shares Hit Over Two-Month High After Announcing Demerger Of Real Estate Business

Shares of Delta Corp Ltd. jumped to over two-month high on Wednesday after it announced plans to demerge its real estate and hospitality businesses. Upon completion, the businesses will come under its unit, Delta Penland Ltd.

Shareholders of Delta Corp. will receive shares of Delta Penland in 1:1 ratio post demerger, it said in an exchange filing on Tuesday.

The demerger of the hospitality and real estate business is subject to approval of stock exchanges, Securities and Exchange Board of India, and National Company Law Appellate Tribunal, the exchange filing said.

Delta Corp is demerging the business to focus on its core business—gaming. It intends to improve operational efficiency, and accountability, it said.

Further, the company is not able to extract the value from its hospitality and real estate business as it's core business is gaming. Thus, the demerger will create value, especially after listing, it said in an exchange filing.