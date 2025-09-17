India Defence Stocks Soar: Garden Reach, Ideaforge, Zen Tech Shares Lead Nifty Defence Index Rally

The NSE Nifty Defence index rose 2.61% to 8,366.95, the highest level since July 18. The index is the top gaining among 15 sectoral indices on National Stock Exchange.

The index is on a recovery rally after two months of steady decline. In the period between July and August, the Nifty Defence Index slumped 16.46%.

Weakness in first-quarter results in most defence and manufacturing companies weighed on the stock prices then. The consolidation started from the first-quarter earnings release in July.

However, in September so far, the index rose nearly 10%. Mtar Technologies Ltd., Data Patterns India Ltd., and Cochin Shipyard Ltd. stock prices were the top contributors to the Nifty India Defence's recovery rally.

The Nifty India Defence was trading 1.87% higher as of 1:49 p.m.