Nifty India Defence Down 21% From 52-Week High — What Lies Ahead For HAL, Bharat Dynamics And Others?

The NSE Nifty India Defence has been the best-performing sectoral index on year-to-date basis. However, for two months in a row the index declined as most of its constituents fell sharply from their 52-week highs, scaled most in June and early July.

As of Thursday's settling level, the Nifty India Defence index slumped 21% from its 52-week high level of 9,195. Its highest weighted stocks Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. and Bharat Electronics Ltd. have fallen 16% and 17% from their respective 52-week high levels.

Cochin Shipyard Ltd. and Ideaforge Technology shares were the worst hit in this consolidation phase.