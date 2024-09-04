Mazagon Dock, Garden Reach, Paras Defence And Others Gain As Government Clears Mega Acquisitions

Most defence companies' stocks rose in early trade on Wednesday after the government approved 10 capital acquisition proposals amounting to Rs 1,44,716 crore spread across the Army and Coast Guard.

Shares of Paras Defence and and Space Technologies Ltd. jumped over 2%, followed by over 1% gain in Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd., Cochin Shipyards Ltd. and Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd.

The Defence Acquisition Council, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on Tuesday accorded the acceptance of necessity, or AoN, for proposals that include modernisation of the tank fleet of the Indian Army, procurement of air defence fire control radars, procurement of Dornier-228 aircraft, next generation patrol vessels with advanced technology.

The materials will be acquired domestically under the Buy (Indian) and Buy (Indian-Indigenously Designed, Developed, and Manufactured) categories.