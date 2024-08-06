Deepak Nitrite Shares Gain Over 4% After Q1 Profit Rises

Shares of Deepak Nitrite Ltd. rose over 4% on Tuesday after its profit rose for the first quarter of the current financial year.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 35% on the year to Rs 203 crore in the quarter ended June 2024, according to an exchange filing. The net profit came following top-line growth of 23% on an annualised basis during the quarter.

Deepak Nitrite's revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 2,167 crore, compared to Rs 1,768 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

The speciality chemical manufacture's operating profit rose 47% year-on-year to Rs 309 crore for the first period from Rs 210 crore, the exchange filing said. The operating profit margin rose 240 basis points to 14.3% from 11.9%.