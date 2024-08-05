Deepak Nitrite Q1 Results: Profit Rises 35%, Meets Estimates
The company's profit rose to Rs 203 crore in the April-June quarter, in comparison with Rs 150 crore in the year-ago period.
Deepak Nitrite Ltd.'s net profit increased 35% in the first quarter of fiscal 2025.
The company's profit rose to Rs 203 crore in the April-June quarter, in comparison with Rs 150 crore in the year-ago period, according to its exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 210.5-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Deepak Nitrite Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 23% to Rs 2,167 crore versus Rs 1,768 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 2,129 crore).
Ebitda up 47% at Rs 309 crore versus Rs 210 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 313.9 crore).
Ebitda margin at 14.3% versus 11.9% (Bloomberg Estimate:14.7%).
Net profit up 35% at Rs 203 crore versus Rs 150 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 210.5 crore).
The company's advanced intermediates grew 1% year-on-year to Rs 713.69 crore versus Rs 708.31 over the same period last year, while phenolics segment grew 22.6% at Rs 1 ,451.63 crore versus Rs 1,067.88.
Shares of the company closed 4.55% lower at Rs 2,955 apiece, as compared with a fall of 2.68% in the benchmark Nifty 50 on Monday.