Dabur Stock Gets Target Price Upgrades On Potential Rural-Demand Recovery

Brokerages have raised their target prices for Dabur India Ltd. saying that the company was better placed to enjoy the benefits of a potential uptick in rural demand. The upgrades come a day after the FMCG major posted first quarter earnings in line with analysts' estimates.

In the June quarter, the ayurvedic product-maker's performance was driven by easing inflation, which allowed consumers to spend more on its personal care products. The net profit rose 8.26% over the previous year to Rs 494.4 crore, while revenue rose 6.98% to Rs 3,349.1 crore.

Nomura Research maintains a 'buy' rating and raised its target price from Rs 680 to Rs 750, implying a potential upside of 16.6%. It said the company had been witnessing better growth in rural versus urban over the past three quarters, whereas the industry has only been experiencing this over the past two quarters.

Near-term growth momentum is expected to improve as healthcare growth accelerates post the new head taking over. Investment in power brands with 1.5–2 times higher ad spending and exhibiting stronger scientific claims is leading to better-than-category growth, according to Nomura.