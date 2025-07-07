Dabur Share Price Jumps As Q1 Business Update Shows Volume Growth

Dabur's share price jumped over 4% on Monday after the company reported a sequential recovery in demand during the first quarter of the current fiscal.

Dabur noted an uptick in volume growth, particularly in urban markets. The home and personal care division is expected to perform strongly, driven by significant growth in the oral, home, and skincare categories.

Organised trade channels, including e-commerce, quick commerce, and modern trade, continued to exhibit strong momentum during the quarter. Dabur's international business is also expected to grow in double digits in constant-currency terms, driven by markets such as MENA, Turkey, Bangladesh, and the US-based Namaste business.

However, the company's beverage portfolio faced challenges due to unseasonal rain and a shorter summer.

As a result of the decline in the beverage segment, Dabur's consolidated revenue is expected to grow in low single digits, with operating profit growth slightly lagging behind revenue.