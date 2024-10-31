Dabur India Share Price Falls After Q2 Profit Slip Triggers Target Price Cuts

Dabur India Ltd.'s share price fell over 2% during the morning trade on Thursday after its second-quarter profit decline triggered target price cuts by analysts.

The honey-to-packaged juice maker's net profit dropped 17.5% over the previous year's to Rs 418 crore during the July-September period, hurt by weaker demand in urban areas and heavy rains in parts of the country. It also missed the Bloomberg consensus estimate of Rs 446 crore.

Nuvama lowered its target price for Dabur India from Rs 760 to Rs 650, implying an 18.9% upside while maintaining a 'buy' rating. It explained that overall, domestic revenue decreased 7.6% year-on-year due to inventory rationalisation in GT to enhance distributors’ return on investment.

Dabur's plan to acquire Ayurvedic hair care brand Sesa Care Pvt. for an estimated Rs 315–325 crore could help fill a gap in Ayurvedic oils, but Citi Research said the category has been facing challenges, with Emami leading the market through its Kesh King brand.

The brokerage maintained its "sell" rating for the stock and lowered the target price from Rs 570 to Rs 520, indicating a potential downside of 4.9%.